Hero MotoCorp Fuels Innovation with Startup Support Initiative

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new initiative to give a boost to startups in the automotive sector. Announced on Wednesday, the Hero For Startups programme aims to support and fund innovative startups across India. The initiative seeks to identify those with the potential to revolutionize the industry.

The programme offers selected startups access to Hero MotoCorp's Research and Development facilities in both Germany and India. In addition, the startups will benefit from the company's broad network of dealers, suppliers, and partners, along with mentorship opportunities.

Highlighting the programme's significance, Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal emphasized its role as a transformative platform. Munjal described it as a commitment to shaping the future of mobility through innovation and collaboration, aiming to propel India onto the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)