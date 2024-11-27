Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp Fuels Innovation with Startup Support Initiative

Hero MotoCorp introduces the Hero For Startups programme to support promising startups in the automotive industry. Selected startups will gain access to the company's R&D facilities and extensive networks. The initiative aims to foster innovation and growth, providing mentorship and market exposure to innovative solutions.

Hero MotoCorp Fuels Innovation with Startup Support Initiative
Hero MotoCorp has launched a new initiative to give a boost to startups in the automotive sector. Announced on Wednesday, the Hero For Startups programme aims to support and fund innovative startups across India. The initiative seeks to identify those with the potential to revolutionize the industry.

The programme offers selected startups access to Hero MotoCorp's Research and Development facilities in both Germany and India. In addition, the startups will benefit from the company's broad network of dealers, suppliers, and partners, along with mentorship opportunities.

Highlighting the programme's significance, Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal emphasized its role as a transformative platform. Munjal described it as a commitment to shaping the future of mobility through innovation and collaboration, aiming to propel India onto the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

