Körber and Iron Mountain Unite for Cutting-Edge Warehouse Automation in Southeast Asia

Körber partners with Iron Mountain to provide state-of-the-art warehouse automation in Singapore. This collaboration enhances Iron Mountain's operational efficiency by consolidating multiple sites into a single, high-density storage location, utilizing advanced automated systems. Körber aims to optimize storage and retrieval, supporting Iron Mountain's information management mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:20 IST
Körber has entered into a significant collaboration with Iron Mountain, a world leader in information management services, to advance warehouse automation solutions in Southeast Asia. This partnership signifies Körber's growing influence in the region's supply chain industry.

Mr. Simon Tan, Managing Director Automation (Southeast Asia) at Körber, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, highlighting the opportunity to enhance Iron Mountain's operations in Singapore. The project involves the consolidation of Iron Mountain's multiple facilities into a more streamlined, efficient center equipped with a high-density storage system providing approximately 1.2 million cubic feet of capacity.

The newly implemented system utilizes Körber's cutting-edge shuttle-based automated storage solutions, including autonomous pallet shuttles and lifters. This innovation significantly boosts storage capacity and efficiency, aligning with Iron Mountain's goals to enhance their service in the information management sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

