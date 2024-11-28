Left Menu

BSNL's 4G Rollout: A Step Towards a 5G Future

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) initiated its 4G equipment supply in September last year, achieving 50,708 installations and making 41,957 4G sites operational by October this year. The equipment is 5G ready, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. BSNL received strategic recommendations for its revival from Boston Consulting Group.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has made significant strides in its 4G rollout, with equipment supply commencing in September last year. By October-end this year, 50,708 4G sites have been successfully installed, while 41,957 sites are operational, Parliament was informed recently.

In line with advancing technology, the 4G equipment used is upgradable to 5G, as disclosed by Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in a written response to the Rajya Sabha. The initiative supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat plan, promoting indigenous capabilities.

In response to queries about BSNL's strategic directions, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has presented an interim report to BSNL, suggesting strategies for revival, which includes enhancing service quality and introducing AI-driven solutions for customer support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

