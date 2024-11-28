TRAI's Assurance: No Delay in OTP Delivery Amid Traceability Mandate

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has clarified that its directive to telecom companies regarding message traceability won't interfere with the swift delivery of messages or affect the timely arrival of one-time passwords (OTPs).

On social media platform X, TRAI dismissed reports claiming potential delays in OTP transmissions scheduled to begin on December 1, labeling them as 'factually incorrect.'

The authority has been proactive against spam and has asserted that the solutions are already in place, with ample transition time without impacting essential services like banking and e-commerce OTPs.

