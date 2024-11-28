Left Menu

WHO Urges Heightened Bird Flu Surveillance in Wildlife

A World Health Organization official emphasized the need for enhanced monitoring of H5N1 bird flu in animals, particularly in wild birds and poultry. This is crucial to prevent its spread. WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove highlighted the global necessity for improved surveillance during an online press briefing.

WHO Urges Heightened Bird Flu Surveillance in Wildlife
A call for increased monitoring of H5N1 bird flu in animals was made by the World Health Organization on Thursday, highlighting the urgency of preventing its spread.

Speaking during an online press conference, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove emphasized the global necessity for enhanced surveillance not only in the United States but around the world.

The focus is on wild birds, poultry, and other animals susceptible to infection, pointing out a critical step in safeguarding public health.

