Left Menu

France Cuts Electric Car Subsidies Amid Budget Crunch

France is reducing electric car purchase subsidies to balance its budget. The new scale ranges from 2,000 to 4,000 euros based on income, a decrease from the previous 4,000 to 7,000 euros. The reduction aims to manage public spending while continuing to support vehicle electrification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:52 IST
France Cuts Electric Car Subsidies Amid Budget Crunch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France is set to lower its financial support for electric-car purchases as part of broader efforts to address budget shortfalls. Starting in the coming days, subsidies will range from 2,000 to 4,000 euros based on income, down from the former range of 4,000 to 7,000 euros.

A government source indicated that this decision is part of a strategy to rein in public spending while maintaining a commitment to the electrification of light vehicles. This adjustment arrives as manufacturers face challenges with slowing demand for electric vehicles.

The government plans to allocate around 1 billion euros for vehicle electrification by 2025, a decrease from this year's figure of slightly over 1.5 billion euros, directing about 70% towards purchase bonuses and supporting low-income households through a social leasing plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024