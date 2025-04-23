Court Overturns Funding Cut: French Muslim High School Maintains Government Support

An administrative court in France overturned a decision to cut government funding to Averroes, the country's largest Muslim high school, alleging it was part of a wider crackdown on such institutions.

Located in Lille and having operated since 2003, Averroes High School faced loss of funding due to allegations of administrative and financial discrepancies and non-alignment with French republican values. However, insufficient evidence led the court to reinstate the school's contract with the state.

The decision was hailed by the school as a triumph of the rule of law. The Lille prefecture has not commented on whether they will pursue an appeal, leaving the future response pending.

