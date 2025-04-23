Court Overturns Funding Cut: French Muslim High School Maintains Government Support
A French administrative court has overturned a decision to cut government funding to Averroes, the largest Muslim high school in France. The Lille court ruled insufficient evidence of non-compliance with French values, thus reinstating the school's state contract. Rights groups claim the funding cut was part of a broader crackdown on Muslim schools.
An administrative court in France overturned a decision to cut government funding to Averroes, the country's largest Muslim high school, alleging it was part of a wider crackdown on such institutions.
Located in Lille and having operated since 2003, Averroes High School faced loss of funding due to allegations of administrative and financial discrepancies and non-alignment with French republican values. However, insufficient evidence led the court to reinstate the school's contract with the state.
The decision was hailed by the school as a triumph of the rule of law. The Lille prefecture has not commented on whether they will pursue an appeal, leaving the future response pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Ruling Revives Trump's Venezuelan Deportation Plan
Supreme Court Ruling on Trump's Venezuelan Deportations Sparks Legal Battles
Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Kolkata Protest
Supreme Court Acts to Rectify Insensitive High Court Ruling
Supreme Court Ruling: Controversial Deportation of Salvadoran Man Back in Spotlight