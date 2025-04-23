Left Menu

Court Overturns Funding Cut: French Muslim High School Maintains Government Support

A French administrative court has overturned a decision to cut government funding to Averroes, the largest Muslim high school in France. The Lille court ruled insufficient evidence of non-compliance with French values, thus reinstating the school's state contract. Rights groups claim the funding cut was part of a broader crackdown on Muslim schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:54 IST
Court Overturns Funding Cut: French Muslim High School Maintains Government Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An administrative court in France overturned a decision to cut government funding to Averroes, the country's largest Muslim high school, alleging it was part of a wider crackdown on such institutions.

Located in Lille and having operated since 2003, Averroes High School faced loss of funding due to allegations of administrative and financial discrepancies and non-alignment with French republican values. However, insufficient evidence led the court to reinstate the school's contract with the state.

The decision was hailed by the school as a triumph of the rule of law. The Lille prefecture has not commented on whether they will pursue an appeal, leaving the future response pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025