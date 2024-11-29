Left Menu

Transforming Business with Experience-Orchestrated Strategies

Affinidi's IDC InfoBrief explores challenges faced by digital-native businesses in delivering customer value through data. It highlights the importance of hyper-personalisation and data privacy as businesses transition to Experience-Orchestrated models, particularly in Asia. The report stresses the necessity of holistic identity management for competitive advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:38 IST
In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Affinidi has unveiled an IDC InfoBrief, showcasing the vital need for businesses to adopt Experience-Orchestrated (X-O) strategies. The report, based on a survey of digital-native businesses in regions such as Singapore, India, and North America, highlights the necessity for hyper-personalisation to outpace market challenges.

As organisations grapple with heightened competition and commoditisation, the report outlines the struggle faced by companies in mature markets, with only 10% reportedly reaching advanced X-O business stages due to fragmented customer data and evolving privacy regulations. The emphasis remains on establishing trust with customers while navigating personalisation and data security.

Affinidi's approach, through its Holistic Identity framework, positions businesses to overcome these challenges by providing robust identity management solutions. These solutions aim to integrate data across platforms, ensuring compliance with regional privacy laws while enhancing customer experiences without sacrificing security and trust. As personalisation becomes indispensable, businesses are urged to adopt these strategies to maintain a competitive edge.

