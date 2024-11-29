Earth Observation Market Soars: A $8 Billion Projection

The Earth Observation (EO) market is on a remarkable growth trajectory, projected to surpass $8 billion in value by 2033 from its current $5 billion, as reported by Novaspace, the combined entity of Euroconsult and SpaceTec Partners.

This surge is mainly fueled by an increase in large-scale defense contracts along with advancements in high-resolution imaging and 3D capabilities, significantly enhancing the breadth of Earth monitoring. Critical for industries like agriculture, environmental monitoring, and defense, EO technology is a key driver in the commercial space tech sector.

While North America accounts for 44% of the global market as of 2023, with Europe at 22%, the most dynamic growth is slated for Asia. The region is expected to capture 23% of the market by 2033, driven by investment in space infrastructure and rising demand in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Many countries, including India and Canada, are increasingly allocating resources to EO to monitor climate change, vegetative cover, and security borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)