Global Markets Shaken: Trade War Tariffs Roil Asia and Beyond

Major stock indexes in Asia plummeted due to President Trump's significant tariffs on China, initiating fears of foreign fund withdrawals and a broader global recession. Asian stocks, oil prices, and safe-haven currencies were heavily impacted by the escalating trade tensions, causing volatile market conditions worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:08 IST
Major stock indexes across Asia experienced significant declines on Wednesday following President Donald Trump's imposition of a hefty 104% tariff on Chinese imports. This move amplified concerns that foreign funds might be withdrawing from U.S. assets, particularly as a severe selloff in Treasuries took hold.

The U.S. dollar weakened against safe-haven currencies, yet China's onshore yuan remained marginally above its lowest level since 2007 amid the sharply escalating trade war. The market's recession fears resulted in a nearly 4% drop in oil prices, further extending the turmoil to European markets as well.

Analysts believe the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions and volatile headlines regarding tariffs are contributing to heightened financial instability. The S&P 500 underwent a massive 4.2 percentage point swing, marking a four-day loss of market value unseen since the index's inception. The prospects of a protracted trade war between the world's two largest economies continue to overshadow global financial markets.

