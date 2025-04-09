Global Markets React to New Tariffs as Asia and Europe Face Decline
Asian and European markets experienced significant declines as new US tariffs on imports took effect. Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were among those hit hard. President Trump's trade measures have created uncertainty, affecting global financial markets and prompting responses from countries like China.
- Country:
- United States
Asian and European shares experienced notable declines on Wednesday, driven by the latest US tariffs which included a hefty 104 per cent levy on Chinese imports. Japan's Nikkei 225 plunged over 5 per cent, while other Asian markets followed suit, reflecting widespread investor unease over the escalating trade conflict.
The downturn extended to European indexes, with Germany's DAX, Paris's CAC 40, and Britain's FTSE 100 all registering losses exceeding 2 per cent. The financial turbulence highlights the global uncertainty surrounding President Trump's aggressive tariff policies, as countries brace for potential economic repercussions.
China pledged to take strong measures to protect its trade rights but remained vague on specifics. Meanwhile, South Korea unveiled a 3 trillion won emergency funding initiative to support its automobile industry, a sector heavily impacted by US tariffs. Economists warn of a recession should the trade tensions persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- markets
- tariffs
- import levy
- US
- China
- Nikkei 225
- DAX
- economic impact
- trade tensions
- Trump policies
ALSO READ
ADB President Highlights Need for Economic Rebalancing in China During Visit
Army Rebuts Allegations of Drone Hacking by China
Bridging Horizons: China and Portugal Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions
Egypt and China Collaborate on $1.65B Metallurgical Complex
India, China comprehensively reviewed situation along LAC: MEA on diplomatic talks in Beijing.