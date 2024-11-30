Left Menu

Record-Breaking Black Friday: Online Shopping Trends Surge

U.S. shoppers spent over $10.8 billion online during Black Friday, marking a 10.2% rise in online sales compared to the previous year. E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart see significant growth amid fierce competition. Salesforce also reports a substantial increase in online transactions, highlighting a shift in shopping habits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:50 IST
Record-Breaking Black Friday: Online Shopping Trends Surge

Online shopping on Black Friday in the U.S. surged to impressive heights, with consumers spending approximately $10.8 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

The annual shopping event showed intensified competition among retailers, favoring e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, as shoppers eagerly sought holiday discounts post-Thanksgiving.

Key online purchases included makeup, skincare, appliances, and tech gadgets, while Salesforce highlighted a 7% increase in sales, painting a picture of the evolving retail landscape in a season with only 26 shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

