Left Menu

Space Congestion: The Race to Manage Low Earth Orbit

The rising number of satellites and space debris is threatening low Earth orbit's usability. Experts urge global cooperation, data sharing, and regulatory frameworks to manage the congestion. Without collective action, the risk of costly collisions increases, endangering crucial technology and amplifying geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 05:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 05:32 IST
Space Congestion: The Race to Manage Low Earth Orbit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The escalating number of satellites and increasing space debris is jeopardizing the viability of low Earth orbit. Authorities are calling for an urgent global response, advocating for a shared database and international rules to efficiently track and manage these orbital objects.

A United Nations panel has recommended quick action, noting that without collective coordination, the orbit could become excessively hazardous. Low Earth orbit currently sees over 14,000 satellites, alongside roughly 120 million pieces of debris, making cooperation vital to prevent disruptions to global communications, navigation, and exploration.

Despite the urgency, challenges such as geopolitical tensions, concerns over data privacy, and commercial interests hinder the creation of a unified tracking system. As new satellites continue to be launched, experts stress the critical need for regulatory frameworks to avoid collisions and maintain space safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024