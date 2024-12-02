Lidar Battle: Security Risks of Chinese Sensors in U.S. Defense

A recent report from a Washington think tank has raised concerns about the use of Chinese-made lidar sensors in the U.S. military, highlighting potential risks of hacking and sabotage during conflicts.

The report, issued by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, argues that these sensors, which use lasers to generate 3D maps, could contain undetectable malicious code or firmware backdoors.

To mitigate these risks, the think tank suggests banning Chinese lidar sensors from U.S. defense equipment and seeking collaboration with allies to build a secure supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)