Left Menu

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre reports a 16% increase in cyberspace incidents in 2024. With 430 incidents handled, data exfiltration and ransomware pose significant threats. The agency warns of the growing sophistication of attacks and the potential misuse of AI, urging vigilance against cyber threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-12-2024 05:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 05:33 IST
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain faces mounting cyber threats, with a 16% rise in incidents this year, according to a government report. Richard Horne of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) highlighted the increased frequency, sophistication, and intensity of hostile cyber activities poised against UK infrastructure.

The NCSC's incident management team handled 430 cases in 2024, up from 371 the previous year. Data exfiltration featured in 347 incidents, while ransomware was involved in 20. In response, the team issued 542 tailored notifications to affected organizations to aid in mitigation, doubling last year's output.

Amidst these rising threats, the NCSC emphasized in its annual review the significant danger posed to critical sectors, including energy and health, and warned against underestimating the risks associated with state-led and criminal cyber operations, notably with the potential use of AI in future attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024