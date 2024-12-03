Left Menu

U.S. Escalates Semiconductor Sabotage: New Restrictions on China

The U.S. introduced another round of restrictions targeting China's semiconductor industry to thwart its technological advancements. This includes curbing exports to 140 companies and barring shipments of essential chipmaking equipment. The move aims to hinder China's military AI capabilities and strengthens export controls on high bandwidth memory chips and chipmaking tools.

Updated: 03-12-2024 06:47 IST
In a decisive move to curb China's semiconductor advances, the United States has imposed new export restrictions targeting 140 companies, including Naura Technology Group. The effort, the third in three years, focuses on stunting China's chip manufacturing capabilities by restricting access to advanced memory chips and chipmaking tools.

Part of the Biden administration's broader strategy, these measures aim to stall China's progress in military applications of AI, deemed a national security threat. With President-elect Donald Trump expected to continue these policies, Chinese companies face tighter restrictions, including nearly two dozen semiconductor firms and numerous chip toolmakers collaborating with Huawei.

Chinese officials have criticized the U.S. actions as obstructive to international trade while reaffirming their determination to self-sufficiency in the semiconductor sector. The new rules extend U.S. export control powers, affecting U.S. and allied nations' businesses, though exemptions apply for certain countries like Japan and the Netherlands.

