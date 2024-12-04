Dominant Display: Sweden Secures Spot in Women's Euro 2023

In a commanding performance, Sweden overwhelmed Serbia with a 6-0 victory, completing an 8-0 aggregate win to secure their place in next year's Women's European Championship finals in Switzerland.

They will be joined by Norway and Finland, who also triumphed in their respective playoff matches. Sweden's win was marked by goals from Filippa Angeldahl, Kosovare Asllani, Stina Blackstenius, Hanna Bennison, and Anna Anvegaard.

The Swedes celebrated their triumphant qualification by honoring recently retired Caroline Seger. Meanwhile, other qualifiers include Portugal, Poland, Belgium, and Wales, marking a fascinating series of playoff matches.

