Sonata Software Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency

Sonata Software, a leader in Modernization Engineering, has earned the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Competency. This accomplishment emphasizes Sonata's expertise in implementing generative AI technologies, aiding clients in modernizing and enhancing customer experiences through advanced cloud strategies and AI solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sonata Software has proudly achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Competency, positioning itself as a leader in implementing generative AI technologies. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to helping customers advance their digital transformation strategies through tailored cloud solutions and modern engineering practices.

By obtaining this competency, Sonata Software has demonstrated technical expertise and a track record of successful customer experiences. The company has facilitated the growth and modernization efforts of numerous clients, providing hyper-personalized content and efficient workflows powered by AWS's generative AI technology.

Anthony Lange, Sonata Software's Chief Revenue Officer, emphasized the company's commitment to responsible AI and its 'Responsible by Design' philosophy. Through its Harmoni.AI framework, Sonata ensures secure AI integration, aiming for ethical use of technology across various industries and geographies. The achievement underscores Sonata's dedication to fostering modernization-driven growth and elevating customer experiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

