Empowering Digital Transformation: Highlights from Transformation NOW! 2025 India

In a pivotal industry gathering, Transformation NOW! 2025 India, organized by NTT DATA Business Solutions, attracted more than 1,200 participants from various sectors. Attendees, including business leaders and technology experts, engaged in over 15 sessions covering topics from ERP modernization to AI integration.

The event's highlight was a keynote address by Sonam Wangchuk, who showcased his innovative artificial glacier project. Addressing the audience, Wangchuk elaborated on sustainably addressing water shortages in high-altitude regions, emphasizing the synergy between indigenous knowledge and modern technology to battle climate change.

Gaurav Agarwal, Executive VP & MD of NTT DATA Business Solutions India, reflected on the event's significance, stating it's an essential platform for driving digital enterprise evolution. The unveiling of PARSONII, an AI-driven human avatar platform, underscored the event's commitment to exploring cutting-edge technology.

