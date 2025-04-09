Gensol Engineering Commissions Major Solar Project in Jharkhand

Gensol Engineering Ltd proudly announced the commissioning of a substantial solar project in Jharkhand. This groundbreaking initiative spans 40 acres and is set to produce over 15 million units of clean energy each year.

The solar power plant is poised to reduce carbon emissions by 21,000 metric tonnes annually, reflecting Gensol Engineering's commitment to sustainable energy solutions. The project was developed under a Rs 40 crore EPC contract, showcasing the company's proficiency in managing difficult installations.

Sited in Panchet town, Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, the project also includes a comprehensive operations and maintenance program set to run for five years, further emphasizing Gensol's dedication to quality and long-term success.

