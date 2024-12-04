Left Menu

U.S. Stock Markets Surge to Record Highs Amid Economic Data Anticipation

U.S. stock markets soared to new heights as investors awaited key data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs, driven by strong performance in tech stocks. Market participants are increasingly betting on potential interest-rate adjustments by the Fed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:59 IST
U.S. Stock Markets Surge to Record Highs Amid Economic Data Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures climbed to unprecedented levels, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieving record highs. This surge comes as investors anticipate crucial economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Market analysts are closely monitoring developments, especially as traders project a 74% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month. With investors betting on further rate adjustments, Federal Reserve officials maintain their belief that inflation is on track toward a 2% target.

S&P 500 E-minis gained 18.5 points, reaching an all-time high. Notably, Salesforce's shares soared 12.6% after exceeding revenue forecasts, alongside other tech giants like Microsoft and Nvidia, bolstering market gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024