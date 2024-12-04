Left Menu

AI and Deepfake: The Next Frontier of Cyber Threats in 2025

The latest India Cyber Threat Report 2025 predicts an increase in AI-driven and deepfake-enabled cyberattacks, especially targeting healthcare and finance. These sophisticated attacks will use AI for phishing, deepfakes, and ransomware, posing significant challenges to existing security measures. The report advises a shift towards AI-enhanced security systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:07 IST
The India Cyber Threat Report 2025 highlights a concerning trend: AI-driven and deepfake-enabled cyberattacks are set to rise dramatically, leaving sectors like healthcare and finance vulnerable. The report, jointly conducted by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and Seqrite, warns about the evolving tactics of cybercriminals.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to spearhead sophisticated phishing campaigns utilizing deepfake technology and personalized attack vectors, complicating detection. The report underscores the potential threats from AI-driven malware capable of real-time adaptation to traditional security measures, alongside data poisoning attacks compromising critical AI systems in sectors such as healthcare.

As AI tools become widely available, cybercriminals are likely to automate and broaden their scale of attacks, encompassing a diverse range of victims. The report anticipates a rise in ransomware attacks, exploiting vulnerabilities in internet devices to facilitate Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks on vital industries. The report calls for enhanced security frameworks and a proactive approach to cybersecurity to mitigate these emergent threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

