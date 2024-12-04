MeitY’s Training Programme on AI/ML Applications Strengthens Digital Governance Capacity

In alignment with the vision of Digital India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), through its National e-Governance Division (NeGD), has initiated a crucial 2-day training programme on the Applications of AI/ML from December 2-3, 2024. Conducted in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam, the programme aimed at equipping government officials with the knowledge and tools to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into India’s governance systems.

The training saw participation from government officials across various Central Line Ministries and State Departments, including those from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Key Focus Areas of the Training Programme

This initiative underscores the critical need for developing a robust infrastructure to seamlessly integrate AI and ML into governance processes, while prioritising data privacy, security, and ethical standards. The training curriculum focused on several key aspects, including:

Navigating regulatory challenges in AI/ML implementation

Adhering to ethical standards in governance applications

Ensuring explainability and privacy compliance of AI systems

The goal is to empower government officials to not only understand AI technologies but also to strategically deploy them in ways that align with ethical frameworks and the broader goal of good governance. By addressing both technical and ethical challenges, the programme provides government employees with actionable insights to responsibly harness the potential of AI for efficient public service delivery.

Capacity Building for a Digitally Empowered India

The training programme forms a key part of the Capacity Building Scheme under the Digital India Programme, which is designed to enhance the skills of government officials at all levels. Through this initiative, NeGD is committed to empowering officials to conceptualize, design, and implement cutting-edge e-Governance projects that are citizen-centric, efficient, and technologically advanced.

This initiative not only focuses on the adoption of modern technologies like AI and ML but also emphasizes the importance of building the right infrastructure, fostering collaboration, and ensuring that ethical considerations are at the forefront of the digital transformation.

Promoting Digital Governance

The NeGD’s efforts to engage state and central government stakeholders through such training programmes reflect its commitment to strengthening digital governance in India. By ensuring that government officials are adequately trained and equipped to handle emerging technologies, NeGD continues to play a vital role in advancing India’s digital governance framework. This programme is part of a broader effort to ensure that AI and ML contribute positively to public service innovation, ultimately leading to improved government efficiency and enhanced citizen services.

Through this training programme, MeitY reinforces its vision of a digitally empowered India, where technology and good governance work together to address the challenges of the modern world.