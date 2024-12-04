Karnataka Woos Global Investors: Major R&D Investments on the Horizon

Karnataka Minister M B Patil has revealed plans for semiconductor giant NXP to allocate a substantial portion of its $1 billion R&D investment to Bengaluru within the next five years.

Leading a delegation to the Netherlands, Patil's mission is part of efforts to attract investments in anticipation of the Invest Karnataka 2025 event.

Meetings with industry leaders like Philips, Heineken, and Signify emphasized the state's strengths in innovation, aiming to position Karnataka as a premier destination for global investors focusing on technology and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)