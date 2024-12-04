Left Menu

Karnataka Woos Global Investors: Major R&D Investments on the Horizon

Karnataka Minister M B Patil announced plans for a significant R&D investment by NXP in Bengaluru. The minister's delegation to the Netherlands aims to attract global investments, with discussions involving major firms like Philips and Heineken. Karnataka's push highlights semiconductors, renewable energy, and manufacturing innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:11 IST
Karnataka Woos Global Investors: Major R&D Investments on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Karnataka Minister M B Patil has revealed plans for semiconductor giant NXP to allocate a substantial portion of its $1 billion R&D investment to Bengaluru within the next five years.

Leading a delegation to the Netherlands, Patil's mission is part of efforts to attract investments in anticipation of the Invest Karnataka 2025 event.

Meetings with industry leaders like Philips, Heineken, and Signify emphasized the state's strengths in innovation, aiming to position Karnataka as a premier destination for global investors focusing on technology and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024