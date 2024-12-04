Left Menu

Jared Isaacman: Trump's Pick to Lead NASA's Space Renaissance

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman to lead NASA. If confirmed, Isaacman will oversee NASA's $25 billion budget, emphasizing the Artemis moon mission and SpaceX collaboration. He plans to advance NASA's strategy of involving private companies in space exploration.

Updated: 04-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:32 IST
Jared Isaacman: Trump's Pick to Lead NASA's Space Renaissance

Billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman has been selected by President-elect Donald Trump to take the helm at NASA. Isaacman, a close associate of SpaceX founder Elon Musk, brings experience as CEO of Shift4 Payments and organizer of private space missions.

Under his supervision, NASA's $25 billion budget will focus on Artemis, an initiative aiming to return humans to the moon, heavily reliant on SpaceX's Starship technology. Trump's early appointment highlights space ambitions tied to Musk's vision.

Isaacman's leadership signals a continued trend of engaging private companies for space access, challenging NASA's traditional models. Additionally, he will manage NASA's aeronautics and space science projects amid budget constraints posed by recent administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

