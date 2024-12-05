Left Menu

Tejas Networks Boosts Tamil Nadu's Connectivity with BharatNet Partnership

Tejas Networks has been chosen to provide GPON OLT, ONT, and a management system for Tamil Nadu's BharatNet Last Mile Connectivity project, aiming to extend high-speed internet to around 50,000 institutions and rural homes. The initiative promises to impact social and economic well-being positively.

Updated: 05-12-2024 10:49 IST
Tejas Networks, listed as BSE: 540595 and NSE: TEJASNET, announced its pivotal role in the BharatNet Last Mile Connectivity (LMC) project in Tamil Nadu. This state-led initiative, implemented by TANFINET in collaboration with Polycab India Limited, aims to extend affordable high-speed connectivity to around 50,000 government institutions, public health centers, and schools from the nearest BharatNet sites.

The project will also leverage the LMC infrastructure to provide Fiber to the Home (FTTH) services to rural households through partnerships with local cable operators and telecom service providers. Mr. Arnob Roy, COO of Tejas Networks, expressed pride in being the primary broadband equipment supplier, highlighting the company's multi-gigabit GPON/XGS-PON product offerings as a future-proof solution.

Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, designs and manufactures advanced networking products and boasts an extensive track record in implementing high-performance networks across more than 75 countries. The company remains optimistic despite expressing forward-looking statements, acknowledging risks relating to technological changes and market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

