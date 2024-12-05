Turkey Ends Meta Probe Amid Data-Sharing Commitments

Turkey's competition board announced on Thursday that it has concluded its investigation into Meta Platforms regarding data-sharing practices between Threads and Instagram.

The board found Meta's commitments to addressing competition concerns sufficient to terminate the probe. Meta pledged that Threads users could use the platform independently without needing an Instagram account, once the app is reinstated in Turkey.

Meta also assured authorities that data from users who choose not to merge their Threads and Instagram accounts will remain separate. The investigation commenced last year over potential competition law violations linked to the integration of Meta's platforms. In response to an interim order, Meta temporarily suspended Threads in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)