Left Menu

Turkey Ends Meta Probe Amid Data-Sharing Commitments

Turkey's competition board has terminated its probe into Meta Platforms over data-sharing concerns between Threads and Instagram. Meta's commitments addressed the authority's concerns, allowing Threads to operate independently from Instagram. Users can now access Threads without an Instagram account upon its reinstatement in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:53 IST
Turkey Ends Meta Probe Amid Data-Sharing Commitments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's competition board announced on Thursday that it has concluded its investigation into Meta Platforms regarding data-sharing practices between Threads and Instagram.

The board found Meta's commitments to addressing competition concerns sufficient to terminate the probe. Meta pledged that Threads users could use the platform independently without needing an Instagram account, once the app is reinstated in Turkey.

Meta also assured authorities that data from users who choose not to merge their Threads and Instagram accounts will remain separate. The investigation commenced last year over potential competition law violations linked to the integration of Meta's platforms. In response to an interim order, Meta temporarily suspended Threads in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024