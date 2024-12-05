Left Menu

Proba-3: Pioneering the Sun's Secrets

The European Space Agency has launched Proba-3, a Sun-observing mission, from India's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Utilizing ISRO's PSLV-XL rocket, Proba-3 aims to study coronal mass ejections and solar wind, enhancing understanding of space weather risks. ESA collaborated with over 40 European companies for this mission.

The European Space Agency launched the revolutionary Proba-3 mission on Thursday, using the Indian Space Research Organisation's well-regarded PSLV-XL rocket. Originally set for Wednesday, the launch was delayed due to a technical issue.

Proba-3, consisting of two satellites developed over more than a decade, aims to deepen our understanding of economic and technological risks posed by space weather. The mission will last two years, extending ESA's solar research capabilities, and complementing their Solar Orbiter mission.

This launch is a milestone for both ESA and ISRO, following ISRO's successes with the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission and the Aditya-L1 solar project. With a budget of €200 million, supported by companies like SENER Aerospace and Airbus Defence, Proba-3 aims to observe the Sun's inner corona for extended durations, crucial for understanding phenomena like solar flares.

