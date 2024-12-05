MoEngage Earns Prestigious AWS Consumer Goods Competency

Bengaluru, Dec 5, 2024 – MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consumer Goods Competency. This designation acknowledges MoEngage's expertise in providing validated solutions, helping consumer goods brands overcome industry-specific operational challenges.

With the AWS Consumer Goods Competency, MoEngage is positioned to support its clients in transforming development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing processes. The platform aids consumer goods brands in streamlining operations, enhancing efficiency, and staying competitive in a dynamic industry.

Raviteja Dodda, CEO of MoEngage, expressed excitement over the achievement, emphasizing the platform's capacity to deliver insights through AI-powered analytics and campaign optimizations. MoEngage's services, powered by AWS, enable brands to link campaigns to revenue, provide seamless customer experiences, and drive marketing performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)