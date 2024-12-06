Left Menu

Ice Age Cuisine: Mammoths on the Menu

The first humans in North America during the Ice Age prioritized mammoths in their diet. New evidence shows a woman from 12,800 years ago consumed mammoths, as revealed by chemical analysis of her nursing child's bones. This discovery sheds light on ancient dietary practices.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent analysis by scientists has unveiled that mammoths were a primary part of the diet for North American humans during the last Ice Age. This discovery was made possible through the chemical examination of bones found in southern Montana.

