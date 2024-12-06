Ice Age Cuisine: Mammoths on the Menu

Recent analysis by scientists has unveiled that mammoths were a primary part of the diet for North American humans during the last Ice Age. This discovery was made possible through the chemical examination of bones found in southern Montana.

NASA's Artemis moon mission is facing fresh delays, the agency announced. The next mission, initially planned for earlier dates, will now see astronauts orbit the moon in 2026, with a landing expected in 2027 after setbacks related to the Orion crew capsule.

An asteroid recently sparked a brilliant display in Yakutia, Russia, igniting the sky with a fireball before likely disintegrating in the atmosphere. Meanwhile, the European Space Agency's Proba-3 mission launched successfully, is now on its path to enhancing our understanding of solar activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)