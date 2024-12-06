Mammoths, Moon Missions, and Museum Marvels: A Week in Science

Recent research has revealed that Ice Age humans in North America had mammoths as a nutritional cornerstone, demonstrated by direct chemical evidence from ancient remains in Montana.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has announced additional delays in the Artemis moon missions, now scheduled for later years due to potential political shifts and technological challenges.

European advancements in space innovation continue as Arianespace's Vega-C rocket and ESA's Proba-3 mission mark significant milestones, showcasing endeavors in Earth observation and solar research.

Likewise, in New York, the American Museum of Natural History has introduced 'Apex,' an exceptionally complete Stegosaurus, renewing interest in Jurassic discoveries.

