Mammoths, Moon Missions, and Museum Marvels: A Week in Science

Recent scientific advancements highlight the dietary choices of Ice Age peoples, with mammoths a culinary staple. Meanwhile, NASA outlines delays in future moon missions, and Europe celebrates dual space launches. In New York, a near-complete Stegosaurus skeleton debuts, enthralling dinosaur enthusiasts.

Updated: 06-12-2024 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent research has revealed that Ice Age humans in North America had mammoths as a nutritional cornerstone, demonstrated by direct chemical evidence from ancient remains in Montana.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has announced additional delays in the Artemis moon missions, now scheduled for later years due to potential political shifts and technological challenges.

European advancements in space innovation continue as Arianespace's Vega-C rocket and ESA's Proba-3 mission mark significant milestones, showcasing endeavors in Earth observation and solar research.

Likewise, in New York, the American Museum of Natural History has introduced 'Apex,' an exceptionally complete Stegosaurus, renewing interest in Jurassic discoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

