SIA-India, Protoplanet ink pact to boost India's space ecosystem

SatCom Industry Association-India (SIA-India) has signed a pact with Protoplanet, a training platform focused on climate and space exploration, to foster innovation and research at universities and institutes in areas such as astrobiology, planetary sciences, microgravity, and climate studies.

A not-for-profit association, SIA-India provides leadership on policy, regulatory, standards, and spectrum issues affecting the space and satellite industry.

''This MoU embodies our commitment to creating a dynamic and innovative space ecosystem in India by leveraging our policy influence and collaborating with visionary partners like Protoplanet,'' Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, President of SIA-India, said in a statement.

He added that this collaboration will remain in effect until the conclusion of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2028 and will serve as a robust platform for capacity building and industry-academia partnerships in space exploration.

The MoU outlines key objectives such as creating a research and innovation ecosystem, knowledge exchange and capacity building, technology development and commercialisation, and fostering policy and international collaboration.

