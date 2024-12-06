Left Menu

SIA-India, Protoplanet ink pact to boost India's space ecosystem

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 16:51 IST
SatCom Industry Association-India (SIA-India) has signed a pact with Protoplanet, a training platform focused on climate and space exploration, to foster innovation and research at universities and institutes in areas such as astrobiology, planetary sciences, microgravity, and climate studies.

A not-for-profit association, SIA-India provides leadership on policy, regulatory, standards, and spectrum issues affecting the space and satellite industry.

''This MoU embodies our commitment to creating a dynamic and innovative space ecosystem in India by leveraging our policy influence and collaborating with visionary partners like Protoplanet,'' Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, President of SIA-India, said in a statement.

He added that this collaboration will remain in effect until the conclusion of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2028 and will serve as a robust platform for capacity building and industry-academia partnerships in space exploration.

The MoU outlines key objectives such as creating a research and innovation ecosystem, knowledge exchange and capacity building, technology development and commercialisation, and fostering policy and international collaboration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

