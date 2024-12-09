Left Menu

Global Innovations Power Up Bharat Battery Show 2025

The Bharat Battery Show 2025 will bring over 100 global firms showcasing innovations in energy storage and mobility. The event, led by Bharat Mobility and supported by IESA, promises to position India as a key player in the field. It will be held in New Delhi with significant international participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event, the Bharat Battery Show 2025 is set to host over 100 global firms, showcasing cutting-edge innovations in energy storage and mobility at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from January 19-21.

Co-located with the Auto Expo, the show is part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It promises to position India as a central player in the mobility revolution. Over 1,000 exhibitors are expected, with participation from countries like the US, Japan, and China.

With crucial support from the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), the event will feature specialized pavilions dedicated to Battery Technology, Supply Chain, and Charging Infrastructure. This initiative underscores India's advancements in clean mobility and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

