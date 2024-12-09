Left Menu

Kinetic Green and JioThings Unite to Revolutionize Electric Mobility

Kinetic Green Energy has collaborated with JioThings to introduce a Smart TFT-based display platform for electric vehicles. This innovation enhances user experience through features like real-time navigation, connectivity, and vehicle monitoring. The partnership promises improved electric vehicle experiences and advances sustainability goals in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:16 IST
Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions has announced a strategic collaboration with Jio Platforms Limited's subsidiary, JioThings, to launch cutting-edge digital display platforms and analytics aimed at transforming electric vehicle user experiences.

The highlight of this partnership is an innovative Smart TFT-based digital connected display platform designed to redefine the riding experience on Kinetic Green’s E2W platforms. This advanced display delivers real-time navigation, call notifications, and information on nearby charging stations.

The collaboration further introduces features like Bluetooth integration and telematics, enabling users to effortlessly manage vehicle functions via smartphones. The partnership underscores a commitment to fostering a sustainable future through enhanced electric mobility solutions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

