Reddit's New AI-Powered Answers Interface
Reddit is debuting a new AI-powered conversational feature called 'Reddit Answers,' allowing users to ask questions and receive answers. Initially, it will be available to a limited group of users in the U.S., supporting communication in English as part of a test rollout.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:39 IST
Reddit is launching a new feature, 'Reddit Answers,' which utilizes AI technology. This conversational interface allows users to post questions and get responses in an interactive manner.
The test rollout starts on Monday for a select number of users in the U.S., focusing primarily on English language exchanges.
This initiative is part of Reddit's ongoing evolution to improve user experience on the platform, aiming to foster more engaging interactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
