AI: A Catalyst for India's Growth

Artificial Intelligence has emerged as a potential game-changer for India's future economic trajectory, according to Amazon India Country Manager Samir Kumar.

Speaking at the Amazon Smbhav Summit, Kumar emphasized AI's impact on various sectors including healthcare, agriculture, and retail. He highlighted the e-commerce giant's significant achievement of enabling USD 13 billion in exports.

Furthermore, Amazon has already surpassed its initial goals, having digitized 12 million small businesses, thereby strengthening its commitment to India's developmental agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)