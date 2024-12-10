Left Menu

Tejas Networks and Vodafone Idea Join Forces for 5G Expansion

Tejas Networks has secured a three-year contract with Vodafone Idea Limited to enhance backhaul capacity using their TJ1400 and TJ1600 products. This partnership is crucial for VIL's nationwide 4G and 5G expansion, providing robust and future-ready network solutions to meet rising data and bandwidth demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tejas Networks, identified by BSE: 540595 and NSE: TEJASNET, has entered into a strategic three-year contract with Vodafone Idea Limited, a top telecom provider in India. The partnership will see dissemination of Tejas Networks' industry-leading TJ1400 and TJ1600 packet and optical transmission products, aimed at enhancing Vodafone Idea's backhaul capacity and improving network performance across numerous Indian telecom circles.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vodafone Idea Limited, stated, ''As VIL propels its pan-India 4G and 5G rollout, it's crucial to evolve our backhaul network into a scalable, robust, and future-ready framework, capable of handling significant data traffic growth and increased bandwidth demands. We're excited to partner with Tejas Networks and leverage their cutting-edge PTN and OTN solutions, which will be instrumental in delivering a superior service experience for our customers.''

Anand Athreya, CEO and Managing Director of Tejas Networks, expressed pride in being chosen by Vodafone Idea, seeing it as an endorsement of their capacity to produce highly adaptable and distinct products. These offerings are tailored to the evolving requirements of premier communications service providers like VIL, while effectively reducing cost and energy per bit. Part of the Tata Group, Tejas Networks provides high-performance networking products to service providers worldwide.

