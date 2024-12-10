Left Menu

Philippine Gambling Industry's Revenue Boom: A New Record

The Philippine gambling industry's revenue is forecasted to reach over 350 billion pesos this year, surpassing previous targets. Growth is driven by electronic gaming, contributing significantly to the national budget. Pagcor plans to revoke all offshore gambling licenses, following a directive linked to crime reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:29 IST
Philippine Gambling Industry's Revenue Boom: A New Record
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippine gambling industry is set to achieve a record revenue of over 350 billion pesos ($6.03 billion) in 2023, as per the country's gaming regulator. The growth is primarily fueled by the electronic gaming sector, surpassing the previous target of 334 billion pesos set by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor).

Pagcor Chairman Alejandro Tengco expressed confidence in exceeding the targeted gross gaming revenue (GGR), an essential measure of the industry that reflects total wagers minus winnings. Pagcor's substantial revenues are crucial to the national budget, as they fund significant portions of the government's expenses.

While Manila's casino resorts continue to draw international players, particularly from China, Japan, and South Korea, Pagcor plans to revoke all offshore gambling licenses by year-end. This move follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to ban Philippine offshore gambling operators due to crime-related issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024