Former South Korean President Calls Bribery Charges an 'Unjust Political Vendetta'
Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in, indicted on bribery charges, labeled the prosecution as abusive and politically motivated. Prosecutors allege Moon received bribes via financial support for his son-in-law from a budget airline founder. Moon's allies deem it a vendetta, affecting South Korea's political landscape ahead of upcoming elections.
In a dramatic turn of events, former South Korean President Moon Jae-in has staunchly denied bribery charges, describing his indictment as 'unjust' and a case of prosecutorial power abuse. Moon accused prosecutors of politically motivated actions, aligning with his allies who have termed the move a political vendetta.
The indictment, announced by prosecutors in Jeonju, centers around allegations that Moon's son-in-law was awarded a lucrative, yet undeserved, position at a budget airline during Moon's presidency. The former president's remarks came during a meeting with National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik, where he expressed concerns over the increasing politicization of the prosecution.
This development comes amid South Korea's charged political climate, as the country prepares for a high-stakes presidential election on June 3. The indictment of Moon, a former liberal leader, adds to a list of political figures facing legal allegations, shining a spotlight on the intense rivalry between the nation's liberal and conservative factions.
