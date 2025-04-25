Left Menu

Former South Korean President Calls Bribery Charges an 'Unjust Political Vendetta'

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in, indicted on bribery charges, labeled the prosecution as abusive and politically motivated. Prosecutors allege Moon received bribes via financial support for his son-in-law from a budget airline founder. Moon's allies deem it a vendetta, affecting South Korea's political landscape ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:04 IST
Former South Korean President Calls Bribery Charges an 'Unjust Political Vendetta'
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, former South Korean President Moon Jae-in has staunchly denied bribery charges, describing his indictment as 'unjust' and a case of prosecutorial power abuse. Moon accused prosecutors of politically motivated actions, aligning with his allies who have termed the move a political vendetta.

The indictment, announced by prosecutors in Jeonju, centers around allegations that Moon's son-in-law was awarded a lucrative, yet undeserved, position at a budget airline during Moon's presidency. The former president's remarks came during a meeting with National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik, where he expressed concerns over the increasing politicization of the prosecution.

This development comes amid South Korea's charged political climate, as the country prepares for a high-stakes presidential election on June 3. The indictment of Moon, a former liberal leader, adds to a list of political figures facing legal allegations, shining a spotlight on the intense rivalry between the nation's liberal and conservative factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025