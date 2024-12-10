ZEISS India Unveils First Vision Centre in Chennai

ZEISS India, renowned for its expertise in optics and optoelectronics, has launched its inaugural ZEISS VISION CENTRE in Chennai, collaborating with Image Optical Company, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Strategically located in Phoenix Market City, the newly inaugurated ZEISS VISION CENTRE promises premium eye-care solutions along with customizable ZEISS outdoor lenses to cater to diverse customer needs.

Rohan Paul, ZEISS India Business Head for Vision Care, announced that this venture symbolizes a crucial milestone in the company's journey. He emphasized that the synergy between ZEISS's cutting-edge optical technology and Image Optical Company's dedication to customer satisfaction is set to revolutionize Chennai's eyewear market by delivering a combination of comfort, style, and precision.

