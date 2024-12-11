Left Menu

Colgate-Palmolive Innovates with Digital Twin Technology

Colgate-Palmolive is using 'digital twins'—virtual models of potential consumers—to enhance product development. This technology speeds the innovation process and offers insights for creating improved household items. Despite leveraging technology, Colgate will continue testing new products with real consumers for authentic feedback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 00:24 IST
Colgate-Palmolive Innovates with Digital Twin Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York-based personal care giant Colgate-Palmolive is turning to groundbreaking technology to stay ahead in product development. Employing 'digital twins,' the company aims to revolutionize how it designs and tests new products.

These 'digital twins' are virtual representations programmed to mimic consumer behavior and reactions to product features. This innovative technology is anticipated to streamline the creation of new versions of everyday goods.

Whilst leveraging this technological leap, Colgate reaffirms its commitment to human-led testing to ensure its products continue to meet consumer satisfaction in an inflatable market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024