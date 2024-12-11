Colgate-Palmolive Innovates with Digital Twin Technology

New York-based personal care giant Colgate-Palmolive is turning to groundbreaking technology to stay ahead in product development. Employing 'digital twins,' the company aims to revolutionize how it designs and tests new products.

These 'digital twins' are virtual representations programmed to mimic consumer behavior and reactions to product features. This innovative technology is anticipated to streamline the creation of new versions of everyday goods.

Whilst leveraging this technological leap, Colgate reaffirms its commitment to human-led testing to ensure its products continue to meet consumer satisfaction in an inflatable market.

(With inputs from agencies.)