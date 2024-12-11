Left Menu

Ferrari to Power New Cadillac F1 Team with High-Octane Deal

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna announced the company's partnership to provide engines and gearboxes for Cadillac's new F1 team starting in 2026. Vigna emphasized Ferrari's deep-rooted connection with Formula One, highlighting the sport's evolution into entertainment and Ferrari's commitment to pushing performance boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 01:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ferrari is set to supply engines and gearboxes to a new Cadillac Formula One team in a landmark deal beginning in 2026, Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna announced.

Vigna emphasized that Formula One racing is deeply embedded in Ferrari's DNA, highlighting the company's commitment to redefining performance limits.

Speaking at the Reuters Next summit in New York, Vigna underlined how the sport, which Ferrari has been part of since its inception, has transformed into a form of entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

