Ferrari to Power New Cadillac F1 Team with High-Octane Deal

Ferrari is set to supply engines and gearboxes to a new Cadillac Formula One team in a landmark deal beginning in 2026, Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna announced.

Vigna emphasized that Formula One racing is deeply embedded in Ferrari's DNA, highlighting the company's commitment to redefining performance limits.

Speaking at the Reuters Next summit in New York, Vigna underlined how the sport, which Ferrari has been part of since its inception, has transformed into a form of entertainment.

