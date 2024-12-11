Ittiam Systems and IISc Forge New Alliances in AI and BTech Programs

Bengaluru-based Ittiam Systems has announced a landmark three-year agreement with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to expand their partnership into pioneering areas of Artificial Intelligence and the institute's flagship BTech program in Mathematics & Computing.

This renewed collaboration not only solidifies ongoing projects such as the construction of a modern auditorium and a Teachers' Training program but also includes new funding to establish an Equitable AI lab at IISc's Computer Science and Automation department, focusing on the fairness, scalability, and explainability of AI systems.

Leaders from both institutions have expressed their optimism about the collaboration's potential to uplift AI research in India and support the next generation of technology leaders. This strategic partnership underscores Ittiam's commitment to driving technological advancements and supporting educational initiatives in their home city.

