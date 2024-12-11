FOMO7 Partners with Evolution Gaming for Unmatched Live Experience

FOMO7, a pioneer in online gaming platforms, has entered into a strategic partnership with Evolution Gaming, a leader in live gaming solutions, to redefine the online gaming landscape. Through this collaboration, FOMO7 will integrate Evolution's world-class live dealer games, offering users an unmatched and authentic gaming experience.

Evolution Gaming is renowned for delivering state-of-the-art live dealer games and high-quality streaming technology, providing an immersive gaming experience. FOMO7 intends to enhance its platform by including popular Evolution games like roulette, blackjack, and game shows, streamed from cutting-edge studios globally.

FOMO7's CEO, Kris Fernandes, emphasized the importance of this partnership, marking it as a significant milestone. By combining resources with Evolution Gaming, FOMO7 aims to expand its user base and deliver real-time, seamless gameplay, strengthening its position as a premier destination for online gaming enthusiasts.

