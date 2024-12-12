BNY Prepares for Economic Upswing with Technology Investments

BNY is gearing up for potential economic growth in the U.S. under the upcoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, as indicated by CEO Robin Vince at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York on Wednesday.

Vince highlighted that BNY is actively investing in artificial intelligence to augment both employee capabilities and client services. He described this investment as a means to provide 'human leverage' and enhance operational solutions.

With a legacy of 240 years, BNY, founded by Alexander Hamilton, offers a vast range of services including custody, treasury operations, market management, and wealth and investment management.

