Tech Mahindra and ServiceNow Unveil GenAI-Powered One E2E Platform

Tech Mahindra has joined forces with American software giant ServiceNow to introduce the One E2E Platform, an enterprise service management solution powered by Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI). This new platform is designed to boost operational efficiency and enhance competitiveness for businesses spanning various industries.

According to a statement from the company, the One E2E Platform integrates GenAI capabilities into critical business processes, facilitating infrastructure modernization and ensuring readiness for future challenges. Incorporating advanced analytics, GenAI, and automation, the platform seeks to optimize network operations, thereby fostering business growth.

Tech Mahindra's COO Atul Soneja noted that digital transformation poses several challenges, including navigating technological progress and cost reduction, while improving service quality. By leveraging GenAI with industry expertise, the One E2E Platform aims to address these issues, enhancing customer experiences across the board. On Thursday, shares of Tech Mahindra were up by 1.72% to Rs 1,790.65 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)