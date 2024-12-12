Left Menu

Tech Mahindra and ServiceNow Unveil GenAI-Powered One E2E Platform

Tech Mahindra partners with ServiceNow to launch a GenAI-driven enterprise service platform, One E2E. The platform aims to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness by integrating GenAI with business processes. It aids digital transformation with advanced analytics and automation for improved service quality and customer experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:05 IST
Tech Mahindra and ServiceNow Unveil GenAI-Powered One E2E Platform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tech Mahindra has joined forces with American software giant ServiceNow to introduce the One E2E Platform, an enterprise service management solution powered by Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI). This new platform is designed to boost operational efficiency and enhance competitiveness for businesses spanning various industries.

According to a statement from the company, the One E2E Platform integrates GenAI capabilities into critical business processes, facilitating infrastructure modernization and ensuring readiness for future challenges. Incorporating advanced analytics, GenAI, and automation, the platform seeks to optimize network operations, thereby fostering business growth.

Tech Mahindra's COO Atul Soneja noted that digital transformation poses several challenges, including navigating technological progress and cost reduction, while improving service quality. By leveraging GenAI with industry expertise, the One E2E Platform aims to address these issues, enhancing customer experiences across the board. On Thursday, shares of Tech Mahindra were up by 1.72% to Rs 1,790.65 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024