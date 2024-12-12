Rossell Techsys Shines in Re-Listing: A New Dawn in Aerospace and Defense

Rossell Techsys Limited, a prominent name in aerospace and defense, has reported robust stock performance post its re-listing on stock exchanges after a strategic demerger from Rossell India Limited. This move marks a new phase, sparking investor interest and showcasing market confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

The demerger sets Rossell Techsys on a path to seize new opportunities in aerospace and defense while branching into advanced sectors such as space, energy, and transportation technologies. The company's aggressive growth strategy underscores a commitment to innovation and market dominance, both domestically and internationally.

Under the leadership of Chairman Mr. Harsh Gupta and Managing Director Mr. Rishab Gupta, Rossell Techsys is leveraging its strategic partnerships with industry giants like Boeing and Lockheed Martin. The company, unique in Asia for its NADCAP AC7121 certification, continues to build on its legacy of excellence and innovation in the aerospace and defense industries.

