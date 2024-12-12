Left Menu

TCS and Telenor Denmark: A Strategic IT Infrastructure Alliance

Tata Consultancy Services has extended its partnership with Telenor Denmark by signing a five-year deal to manage the telecom operator's IT infrastructure. The collaboration aims to ensure business continuity, optimize operations, and enhance user experiences with the implementation of TCS's Machine First Delivery Model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:25 IST
TCS and Telenor Denmark: A Strategic IT Infrastructure Alliance
TCS Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has bolstered its collaboration with Telenor Denmark by signing a five-year agreement to manage the telecom operator’s IT infrastructure. The deal will continue a strategic partnership aimed at ensuring uninterrupted business operations and optimizing IT services for more than 1.6 million users.

The enhanced collaboration leverages TCS’s Machine First Delivery Model, implemented over the past six years to streamline and improve Telenor Denmark’s IT systems. TCS’s European delivery centre will play a crucial role in maintaining operational efficiency and reducing costs for the telecom giant.

According to a company statement, the partnership underscores the vital importance of business continuity and superior user experiences. TCS, which is involved with over 160 telecom companies globally, saw its stock increase slightly following the announcement. On Thursday, TCS shares closed 0.66% higher at Rs 4,456.95 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024