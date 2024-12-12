TCS and Telenor Denmark: A Strategic IT Infrastructure Alliance

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has bolstered its collaboration with Telenor Denmark by signing a five-year agreement to manage the telecom operator’s IT infrastructure. The deal will continue a strategic partnership aimed at ensuring uninterrupted business operations and optimizing IT services for more than 1.6 million users.

The enhanced collaboration leverages TCS’s Machine First Delivery Model, implemented over the past six years to streamline and improve Telenor Denmark’s IT systems. TCS’s European delivery centre will play a crucial role in maintaining operational efficiency and reducing costs for the telecom giant.

According to a company statement, the partnership underscores the vital importance of business continuity and superior user experiences. TCS, which is involved with over 160 telecom companies globally, saw its stock increase slightly following the announcement. On Thursday, TCS shares closed 0.66% higher at Rs 4,456.95 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)