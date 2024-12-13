Left Menu

Upbound Expands Financial Reach with Brigit Acquisition

Upbound Group has agreed to a $460 million cash-and-stock acquisition of the financial technology company Brigit. This move, backed by investors Ashton Kutcher and Kevin Durant, aims to enhance Upbound's offerings for credit-poor consumers using Brigit's data modeling and technology platform, alongside future cross-selling opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 03:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 03:59 IST
Upbound Expands Financial Reach with Brigit Acquisition

Upbound Group announced on Thursday its acquisition of financial technology company Brigit in a $460 million cash-and-stock agreement. This strategic move is supported by high-profile investors such as actor Ashton Kutcher and basketball star Kevin Durant, aligning with Upbound's goal to boost services for credit-poor consumers.

The acquisition provides Upbound access to Brigit's data modeling and technology platform, facilitating the creation of more precise customer financial profiles. Brigit offers financial services, including cash advances and credit building, to nearly 2 million active monthly users through a digital app.

The financial transaction includes a $325 million payment set for early 2025, predominantly in cash, with subsequent payments tied to performance targets. According to Upbound CEO Mitch Fadel, Brigit's profitable app promises immediate contribution to business and cross-selling opportunities, given the minimal customer overlap between the two firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024