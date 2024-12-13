Transforming Governance Through Innovation at Smart India Hackathon 2024

The Tamil Nadu Information Technology and Digital Services Minister, Palanivel Thiagarajan, has emphasized the transformative potential of innovative ideas on government's functioning and citizens' quality of life. These remarks came as he addressed the valedictory session of the Software Edition of Smart India Hackathon 2024, held at Rajalakshmi Engineering College on Thursday evening.

Minister Thiagarajan commended the institution for successfully organizing an event of such magnitude, highlighting the critical contribution of students to India's educational landscape through their participation. He noted that hackathons like these are reshaping the educational framework by fostering collaborations between the government, academia, and industry.

Rajalakshmi Engineering College is recognized as a distinguished nodal center for Smart India Hackathon SIH 2024. The event is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell and the All India Council for Technical Education. Prominent figures like Abhay Meghanathan, vice chairman of Rajalakshmi Institutions, K M Suceendran, Head of Global Academic Alliance at TCS, and R Selvam, vice president of TIEMA, were present during the inaugural event.

(With inputs from agencies.)